Body believed to be missing Alpena County 18-year-old woman found

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021, the Michigan State Police (MSP)

Alpena Post, acting on a tip, executed a search warrant at 1680 West Naylor Road in Alpena Township.

There was no one home at the time the search warrant was executed. During the search, human

remains were found buried on the property believed to be of Brynn Bills. The remains were taken to

Western Michigan University for an autopsy at the direction of the Alpena County Investigating Coroner.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and at his point we can only rule her death as suspicious.

The property belongs to 34-year-old Joshua Jay Wirgau, who is a person of interest. He is currently

being held without bond in the Alpena County Jail on separate charges of Unlawful Imprisonment and

Felonious Assault from an incident that occurred earlier this week and is unrelated to the disappearance

of Bills.

This investigation is a collaborative effort between the MSP, Alpena City Police Department, and the

Alpena County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation in ongoing and detectives are now narrowing their

focus. Numerous resources have been utilized during this investigation including the MSP Grayling

Crime Lab, MSP Canine Teams, MSP Aviation Unit, MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team, MSP

Emergency Support Team, detectives from the MSP Seventh District Special Investigative Section, Huron

Undercover Narcotics Team, and detectives from the Alpena City Police Department.

Anyone with any information in this ongoing criminal investigation is asked to call the MSP Alpena Post at

989-354-4101.