Body of GVSU student found on Allendale campus

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Grand Valley State University’s campus in Allendale.

Police say a runner found the body near the intramural athletic fields, south of West Campus Drive on Saturday morning.

University president Philomena V. Mantella said the body has been identified as a GVSU student, and the family has been notified.

A photo of police on the scene after a body was found on Grand Valley State University’s campus in Allendale Township on Dec. 12, 2020.

“This is a jarring and shocking event for all of us. This tragedy reminds us of the importance of each member of our university community. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your support to those who have lost a friend and fellow student,” Mantella said in a message to the campus.

The Grand Valley State University Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the death.

In a Sunday morning post on Facebook, campus police dispelled rumors that a fight seen in a video circulating on social media was involved. They said that fight, which also involved a white car, was a separate incident and was also under investigation.

Mantella said additional staffers will be on campus this weekend. She reminded students they can reach out to the GVSU Counseling Center or the Dean of Students Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616.331.3255 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Latest Stories