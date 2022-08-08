GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan on Sunday, Grand Haven police say.

First responders were told a swimmer, a 21-year-old man, had been swept from the shore and past the swim buoys around 3:50 p.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a release.

It said a first attempt to find the swimmer was not successful. First responders and volunteers formed human chains to look for the swimmer, a 21-year-old man, Grand Haven police say. They say the United States Coast Guard also dropped a rescue swimmer using a helicopter.

Crews inside the helicopter alerted rescuers to the body.

A water rescue at Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 7, 2022.

A water rescue at Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 7, 2022.

A water rescue at Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 7, 2022.

A News 8 crew on scene saw a person being pulled from the water around 5:50 p.m.

“We had some clear water so they were able to locate the victim in the water and they were trying to get us in the area because it was sporadic when they were seeing him,” said Cpt. Lee Adams with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. “Eventually they were able to get us right to that spot to him.”

A water rescue at Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 7, 2022.

The two-hour search ended in a matter of seconds.

Police confirmed the deceased pulled from the water was the missing swimmer. Police are not releasing the swimmer’s name pending family notifications.

Dangerous water conditions likely played a role in the drowning as authorities pointed to the red flags flying up and down the beach, warning people not to go in the water.

“Very dangerous conditions, even the rescuers who were trained in this water were having a hard time with the rip current,” Adams said.

When asked what more can be done to enforce the red flag system, Adams told News 8 that’s a question for the state park.