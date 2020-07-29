Border Patrol rescues two kayakers from Detroit River

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents rescued two kayakers who were reported missing Monday evening.
The Grosse Ile Police Department received a 911 call from the father of one of the kayakers reporting them missing near Stony Island in the Detroit River.
The Gibraltar Border Patrol Station’s Marine Unit began a systematic search of the area and was able to find them in 45 minutes.
One of the kayaks had overturned and the person was in the water when they were found.
Both appeared to be in good health and declined medical attention when they were pulled from the water and taken to shore.
Latest Stories
- Watch: Secretary of State Benson give update on Aug. 4 primary
- VIRUS DIARY: For these kids, no adventures to choose
- Woman drags injured man off Michigan highway: ‘I had to get him’
- Second stimulus checks: States warn GOP’s jobless plan could mean months of delayed payments
- Dr. Fauci warns that Midwest could see a surge in COVID-19 cases