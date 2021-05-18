Can you help find Alfred Henning from Gladstone?

GLADSTONE, Mich (WJMN) – The Gladstone Public Safety Department is asking for your help to find Alfred Henning.

He was last seen Monday Afternoon in the city of Gladstone. He was wearing blue jeans, a camo hoodie and a baseball hat.

When we contacted authorities, they don’t believe Mr. Henning suffered from any immediate medical issues.

You are asked to contact GPSD at 906-428-3131 if you know of his whereabouts.

