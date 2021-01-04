Candice Miller says she won’t run for governor in 2022

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller addresses the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Clinton Township, Mich. Officials investigating a sinkhole in Macomb County are examining whether a hole drilled into a sewer line caused the pipe to collapse. Miller said the hole was made during an inspection after a sewer collapse in 1978. The current sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 in the Detroit suburb of Fraser by homeowners who awoke to find their house sinking. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Candice Miller says she won’t run for Michigan governor in 2022.

Miller is a popular public works commissioner in Macomb County who has tackled environmental problems since leaving Congress.

Miller, a Republican, was just re-elected to another four-year term. Miller says improving water quality and maintaining local infrastructure are her priorities.

Miller comes from a large county and has statewide name recognition as a former secretary of state.

It’s a significant name to scratch off the list as the Republican Party looks for candidates to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

