Car plunges into lake, killing couple in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people died after their car plunged into a lake in Oakland County.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at Terry Lake in Pontiac.

Divers from the sheriff’s office recovered the bodies of 69-year-old Robert Grandberry and his wife, 67-year-old Cathy Grandberry, about 20 feet from shore. They lived in Pontiac.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Robert Grandberry, may have a health problem prior to the car going into the lake.

