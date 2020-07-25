Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

MOLINE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a car approaching from behind a group of three horse riders struck two of the animals.
One badly injured rider was taken to a hospital from the scene about 15 miles south of Grand Rapids.
That rider, 26-year-old Brittany Fender of Schoolcraft, died from her injuries.
Another horse rider suffered minor injuries.
