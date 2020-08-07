Celebrate Michigan’s unique heritage from August 8-16

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has more than 11,000 inland lakes, tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams, approximately 6.5 million acres of wetlands, roughly 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, an estimated 74,000 acres of coastal dunes, and vast groundwater resources.



The state is uniquely defined by how much the water plays a role in our heritage, community, economy, and tourism.

Residents can celebrate this precious resource during Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week Aug. 8-16.



“Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is an excellent reminder about how vitally important it is to protect our state’s lakes and rivers and even our groundwater,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Every Michigander benefits in many important ways from this abundant natural resource that we sometimes take for granted. I’m happy to work with partners across the state to highlight the many wonderful efforts to protect, restore and sustain our fresh water for future generations.”



Whether it is a stroll on the beach, kayaking at your favorite spot, or picking up trash near a local stream share your photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #MiGreatLakesWeek.



“Water is critical to our quality of life, and we all need to do our part to ensure access to high quality water for generations to come,” said Kathleen Lomako, executive director of Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

Michigan is uniquely defined by our #GreatLakes, and our water plays an important role in our heritage, our communities, and the economy. 🏖️🌊🎣🚣‍♂️



