Census workers to go door-to-door in Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off its door-to-door effort, following up with Michigan residents who’ve yet to respond to the census.
Workers who’ve started in the downstate counties, and are expected to fan out Tuesday in other communities to make sure everyone is counted.
Census takers only will visit homes that haven’t completed the census by mail, phone or online.
All three options are still be available once door-to-door census taking begins.
Michigan 2020 Census Executive Director Kerry Ebersole Singh says the Census Bureau is training census takers who must complete a COVID-19 virus safety course.
