Census workers to go door-to-door in Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - There are plenty of camping opportunities at state parks and recreation areas across Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has camping destination options still available from Monday, Augst 9th to Thursday, August 13.

If you are a last-minute planner or just want to add some outdoor adventure to a pre-planned trip, check out camping options in the Upper Peninsula, Northern Lower Peninsula, and Southern Lower Peninsula.

This week you can catch the annual Perseid meteor shower peaks on the morning of August 12th, according to NASA. The best time to look up is in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, but you should be able to catch a glimpse of a few meteors between midnight to dawn any morning the week before or after.

This year the last-quarter moon will interfere with the visibility of fainter meteors, but you will be able to see brighter ones.

The Perseids generally appear to radiate from a point high in the north, called the "radiant," but just generally look up and you should be able to catch the annual meteor showers.

The showers we observe take place as Earth passes through trails of debris left behind by active comets orbiting the Sun, casting off little bits of dusty debris in their long tails.

The Perseid meteors come from a comet called Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years.