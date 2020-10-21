Charges dropped against Michigan barber who reopened shop

FILE – In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Texas hairstylist Shelley Luther hugs barber Karl Manke as she speaks during a news conference outside of Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty in Owosso, Mich. His license was suspended last week by Michigan regulators for cutting hair in his shop. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says misdemeanor charges are being dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Karl Manke says it’s “definitely a weight” off his shoulders.

Barbershops and salons were closed for months until June 15.

But the 77-year-old Manke reopened in early May, declaring that “government is not my mother.”

Attorney David Kallman says the Shiawassee County prosecutor is dropping the case because of a recent Michigan Supreme Court decision about the governor’s powers.

