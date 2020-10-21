Charges dropped against Michigan barber who reopened shop

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says misdemeanor charges are being dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop during the coronavirus pandemic.
Karl Manke says it’s “definitely a weight” off his shoulders.
Barbershops and salons were closed for months until June 15.
But the 77-year-old Manke reopened in early May, declaring that “government is not my mother.”
Attorney David Kallman says the Shiawassee County prosecutor is dropping the case because of a recent Michigan Supreme Court decision about the governor’s powers.
Latest Stories
- No Copper Bowl: Virus cancels annual UP prep football game
- VA schedules free drive-up flu shot clinics for veterans across U.P.
- Gov. Whitmer to provide coronavirus briefing this afternoon
- Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series
- Gov. Whitmer extends unemployment benefits to 26 weeks