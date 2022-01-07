LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who was recently accused of raping a women when she was a teenager, says he is innocent of the “false rape claims.”

On Thursday, state police in northern Michigan were investigating after a woman accused Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old. The accuser is now 26.

“He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped. Their affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults,” Chatfield said in a statement released by his attorney.

The statement continues to say that Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made.

“It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims,” the statement said.