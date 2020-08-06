Check out the newest Veterans benefits in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – States offer Veterans a wide range of benefits, and Michigan is no exception.
“Michigan’s newest benefit is our County Veteran Service Fund (CVSF) grant. The CVSF allows counties to host outreach events, hire Veteran service officers, and market their services to Veterans,” said Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams.
“In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participating counties can also utilize these funds to assist Veterans with vehicle and home repairs, medical expenses, groceries and personal care items and meet other needs determined emergent. Veterans of all eras can take advantage of the emergency funding opportunities while also becoming more familiar with resources that are available to them and their families.”
For more information, Veterans can find the Veteran Service Office in their county or call 1-800-MICH-VET.
