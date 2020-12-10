City of Detroit to continue moratorium on water shutoffs

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — The city of Detroit is extending a moratorium that stops water shutoffs for people unable to pay their water bills.

State, federal and philanthropic funds will allow the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to help residents who can’t pay maintain service.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Tuesday that there will be no water shutoffs through 2022 “because of anybody’s inability to pay.”

Orders by health departments to stop water shutoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic end Dec. 31.

Water shutoffs have been a sore issue with many residents and activists in Detroit and have spawned protests in recent years.

