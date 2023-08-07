UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – In an email sent out Monday morning from Todd Goldbeck, organizer of the U.P. Football All-Star games, he wrote the following letter, announcing that the 2023 game was the last year for the event.

“U.P. Football Players, Coaches, Families and Fans,

It is with a mix of emotions that I announce that 2023 was the last year of the U.P. Football All-Star Game.

I can’t thank everyone, because the list is too long, but I need to thank the coaches, because without them, this event never would have gotten past the idea phase. You gave your time, energy, and passion to this event. I am forever grateful for the friendships I have made in the coaching community throughout this process. Some of you are like fathers to me, some of you are like brothers, and some of the younger guys are like my kids, but you all feel like family in some way. You made this entire experience so very special to me and I’ll always remember that with the fondest memories.

The U.P. Football All-Star Game has simply been about U.P. football, celebrating that unique culture and the people involved in it. The main goals for me personally have been to get every school represented each year and give the players the best possible experience during All-Star Week, while also using the great sport of football to teach and reinforce some important life lessons. Over the years, we have focused on the importance of community, being grateful to those people in your life who have helped you on your journey, and to repay that debt by helping others on their journey whenever and wherever possible. We also emphasized being generous with your time and service to others. The experience has been about teamwork, camaraderie, and making new friendships with people who were unknown prior to All-Star Week or had been rivals for an entire lifetime. Over the past 16 years, we tried to imprint all of these ideals onto the players.

During that time, did we actually accomplish those things we set out to do? Did the players take this experience with them when they left All-Star Week? Did it make a lasting impact on their lives? That is not for me to decide. hat can only be answered by those people who participated in this event over the years or were touched by the U.P. Football All-Star Game in some way. There are many players who have been part of this event and are now scattered throughout the U.P. and across the country, building lives of their own. We hope they have taken to heart some of the lessons we have tried to model for them and are making a positive impact in their own communities.

All I can say is that I did my very best to stay true to the purpose of the game and the values we tried to reinforce with the players. I gave this event everything I had from the very first player in 2008 to the very last player in 2023. For that, I am satisfied.

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7″

Todd