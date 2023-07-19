GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Central Michigan University graduate student has been honored by the National Institutes of Health for his developments as a neuroscience researcher.

Fifth-year student Emmanuel Crespo has received the 2023 NIH Outstanding Scholars in Neuroscience Award one year after receiving a grant from the NIH to continue his work on molecular tools used to study the brain. He is one of just 22 winners across the country.

Crespo, a second-generation immigrant, said the honor made him realize how far he has come.

“I truly felt honored,” Crespo told News 8. “No one in my family went to college. My family, they are immigrants from Cuba and Venezuela, so this was a big deal for me. It was also a reflection of my mentorship here at the College of Medicine by Dr. (Ute) Hochgeschwender. I just felt very grateful for the award and that I was picked next to some awesome scientists throughout the U.S.”

Graduate student Emmanuel Crespo works inside the Central Michigan University Bioluminescent Optogenetics Lab. Crespo recently received the 2023 NIH Outstanding Scholars in Neuroscience Award for his work on molecular tools used to study the brain. (Courtesy CMU)

The New Jersey native received his bachelor’s degree from Drew University in his home state but was looking for a close mentor relationship for his graduate work. He says that’s part of what drew him to CMU.

“At larger universities, what you traditionally see is that the (principal investigator) is not really involved. The person who runs the lab isn’t as involved with the training of the graduate students,” he said. “But at Central Michigan University, and the College of Medicine in particular, the PIs are much more involved with the training of the students. And that was really one of the main driving factors for me.”

Crespo’s research has focused on developing molecular-level tools that can be used to study the brain, including a bioluminescent tool that can help track neural activity using enzymes derived from the genetic code of fireflies.

“We can take the genes that encode the enzyme that allows them to emit light and then express them in the brain or in neurons,” Crespo explained. “Once we made the technology and optimized it, we then expressed it in mice to answer fundamental questions, including how does influencing neural activity during development impact long-term behaviors into adulthood, like behaviors seen in schizophrenia or autism spectrum disorder.”

While the research continues, Crespo says they have uncovered a lot of evidence that neural stimulation could have a role in developing ASD.

“Our technology allowed us to manipulate, using bioluminescence, to manipulate neural activity in the developing brain of a mouse that is otherwise healthy,” he explained. “When we did that, we saw that it had behavioral phenotypes that mirror autism spectrum disorder — deficits in social interaction, repetitive movements, stereotypic movements. … We also saw that the cells of the brain that kind of put the brakes on sensory signals was also disturbed, which again is another hallmark at the neurophysiological level of ASD.”

If proven right, Crespo hopes to use this information to make different forms of therapy more effective by knowing how any one person’s brain is impacted.

Crespo is expected to earn his doctorate next year and plans to stay in academia. He will be moving south to do a post-doctoral fellowship on neuroscience at the University of Michigan.