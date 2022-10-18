MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Winter weather doesn’t mean the Coast Guard gets a break from duty.

On Friday, October 14, a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City flew north for a MEDEVAC rescue from a freighter on Lake Superior.

Lowering a basket onto a ship in the middle of the lake on its own is challenging. Adding in rain and snow didn’t help. Raising the difficulty of the mission even more, the crew flew north of the bridge at night.

According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard, “USCG crews take operational risk management incredibly seriously. Before each flight there is a specific and deliberate portion of our brief devoted to it. This ensures that even on a dark and difficult night, we are using every tool in the box to maintain the highest degree of safety.”