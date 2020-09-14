Watch: Commission holds meeting on Capitol gun ban

Protestors try to enter the Michigan House of Representative chamber and are kept out by the Michigan State Police after the American Patriot Rally organized by Michigan United for Liberty protest for the reopening of businesses on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 30, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Capitol Commission is holding a hearing to discuss whether or not guns should be banned in the building.

Commission members will talk about the results of their fact-finding initiative on possibly banning guns in the state Capitol.

The question arose after armed protesters who objected to the way Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has handled the coronavirus pandemic entered the Capitol in late April. Some entered the gallery above the state Senate chambers, alarming some lawmakers.

The State Capitol Commission now has three options before it: make no changes, which would mean guns would still be allowed in the building; ban long guns in the Capitol or ban all guns. If it decides to ban all guns, costs for metal detectors, X-ray machines and security checkpoint staff could run between $500,000 to $1.3 million, reports WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.



Public comments on the matter can be sent to mscc@legislature.mi.gov.