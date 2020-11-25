‘Congratulations’: James concedes US Senate race to Peters

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., addresses the media, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Rochester, Mich. Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight, expensive race that was the state’s most competitive in two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Republican John James has conceded to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, nearly three weeks after the incumbent was declared the winner by The Associated Press.

James, who lost by 92,000 votes — or 1.7 percentage points — congratulated Peters on his reelection in a video posted to social media Tuesday, a day after the bipartisan state election board confirmed the results.

“John James’ life of service sacrifice and selflessness has inspired millions of Michiganders. His record as a military veteran and business leader makes him the type of person Michigan needs fighting for us,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox.

“I want to congratulate my friend John on an extraordinarily hard-fought campaign. John has cemented himself as an all-star in the Republican Party, and I know I speak for all Republicans when I say we cannot wait to see what’s next for John James.”

The James campaign had unsuccessfully asked the canvassers to delay certification to audit votes in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County, home to Detroit.

James said he was sending a bottle of scotch to Peters.

Latest Stories