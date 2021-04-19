Connect Marquette Will Host An Earth Day Scavenger Hunt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Connect Marquette set up a scavenger hunt in honor of Earth Day. The event will take place on Saturday 24th from 11am until 1pm. Starting at the Marquette Commons.

Connect Marquette President Shannon Whitehouse said “We are always trying to find ways to keep people connected and moving around… But still, keep everybody safe during this time”

The hunt is meant to help the community appreciate Earth and offer an opportunity to get outside.

“Everyone is going to be given a little Connect Marquette May calendar with all of the items that they’re going to have to search for listed on the back of it. There are 15 total items all related to the Earth.” Whitehouse said, “we have two levels of prizes. If you find 10 items in the time frame, you are entered in to win one of the prizes, if you do find all 15 items then you are entered in to win one of the second level higher tier prizes.”

Connect Marquette was created “for individuals in the Marquette County area to come together with networking and profession development opportunities.”

For anyone interest register for the event here.