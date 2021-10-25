Connor Sports honored with Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Legacy Award

AMASA, Mich. (WJMN) – The list of accomplishments and achievements continues to grow for Connor Sports which is located in Amasa.

Connor Sports is a flooring mill that manufactures enough maple to produce approximately 800 regular-sized basketball courts each year. That includes the flooring for the NCAA basketball tournament.

Earlier this month, Connor Sports received the Legacy Award from the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (MSHOF) at the 2021 Induction Ceremony in Detroit.

The MSHOF presents the Legacy Awared, to a venue, event, company, or organization for community service in the Michigan world of sports.

The MSHOF acknowledged Connor’s 150-year history. Since 1872, it has provided flooring to the NCAA, NBA, FIBA, FIVB and other sports organizations around the world.