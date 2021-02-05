Controversy hits Michigan GOP before leadership vote

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — There’s a civil war inside the Michigan Republican Party.

Laura Cox had planned to step down as chairwoman Saturday. But Cox now wants to keep the job a little longer while she accuses a possible successor of misconduct when he led the party in 2018.

Cox says Ron Weiser paid $200,000 in party money to get Stan Grot out of the race for secretary of state in 2018.

Weiser is a wealthy businessman whose name is on Republican Party headquarters. Weiser says Grot earned the money through legitimate work in Macomb County.

Michigan Republicans will consider making Weiser chairman again when they hold a weekend convention.