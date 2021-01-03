Cops escort injured Midland officer home from hospital

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A police officer who was injured in a Christmas Eve fire was escorted home from the hospital by his fellow officers.

A line of 10 cars with Midland police and sheriff’s deputies led Tyler Hollingsworth to his home Friday.

Hollingsworth and another officer were injured while trying to save a 49-year-old man who had doused himself with fuel on Dec. 24.

Fire broke out in the Midland garage, and the man died.

Hollingsworth’s hands are thickly bandaged. He says it’s hard to express how grateful he is for the support of other officers.

