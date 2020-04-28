Coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan exceed 3,500

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 160 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,567.

The state noted 40 of the deaths were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any not previously reported.

According to data released Tuesday afternoon, the state also confirmed 1,052 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 39,262 statewide.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, 1,682 people have died after getting the virus (60 more than the day prior) and 16,173 cases have been confirmed (301 more than the day prior). Oakland County has 7,012 confirmed cases and 654 people have died. Macomb County has 5,339 cases and 572 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there are 1,533 confirmed cases and 174 death.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,074 cases have been confirmed and 38 inmates have died.

Kent County added 205 cases, its largest increase yet by far and 20% of the newly confirmed cases statewide. The total of confirmed cases is now 1,305. Kent County health officials have said that West Michigan’s peak in the virus will come later than the state on average, likely in early or mid-May.

However, the number of death in Kent County was revised down by one for a total of 33. The state has said that it is always double-checking and refining the death toll.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until May 15. However, with cases plateauing and hospitalizations in and around Detroit declining, thoughts are turning toward getting the economy moving again. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the MI Safe Start plan for reengagement, which will reopen businesses in waves starting with those that have the lowest risk for spreading the virus. Landscapers and plant nurseries were allowed to reopen late last week. Construction companies may be next, but it’s not yet clear when that will happen.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.