Coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan surpass 8,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 12,763 new cases of coronavirus and recorded 55 more deaths linked to the virus, the state says, which pushed the total number of deaths above 8,000.

The two-day totals announced Monday brought the total number of confirmed cases to 264,576 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the tally of associated deaths to 8,049.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 59,663 samples for the virus and 7,490 came back positive, a rate of 12.56%. On Sunday, they tested 57,431 samples and 7,553 were positive, 13.15%.

Every metric that demonstrates the spread of the virus is showing negative trends. The number of new cases per million people per day is up well above the spring peak.

The average percentage of daily positive tests is closing in on 13%, more than four times higher than the 3% public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations keep rising, with more than 3,500 inpatients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Monday.

The average of daily deaths is seven times higher than it was in June.

As things keep getting worse, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced several new restrictions starting Wednesday and lasting three weeks. Under the epidemic order, restaurants must halt dine-in services, movie theaters must close, high school sports are suspended, and social gatherings should be limited to no more than two households.

Saying cases, deaths and hospitalizations statewide have been “escalating at a frightening rate” and that cases in Montcalm County had jumped 50% in a single week, Mid-Michigan District Health Department Health Officer Marcus Cheatham welcomed the epidemic order.

“Without some kind of change it is going to be twice as bad by Thanksgiving and three times worse by Christmas. It has already happened in a lot of other states,” he wrote in part in a Sunday email to News 8.

He also noted that the restrictions won’t work unless people get on board.

“…People need to understand how serious the situation is, and to stop doing things that spread the virus right now,” Cheatham said. “It is really time for people to change their plans now to reduce any unnecessary gathering.”

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health, which has more than 320 COVID-19 inpatients, on Monday urged everyone to comply with the new restrictions so it could maintain capacity and provide adequate care for everyone who needs it.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at an alarming rate and hospital admissions surge, Spectrum Health urges Michigan residents to comply with the new three-week emergency epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Doing so will help ensure that Spectrum Health has the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as well as those with other conditions requiring immediate attention, such as heart attacks or car crash injuries. We join health systems throughout the state in asking everyone to do their part now to slow the spread and ensure we can care for our patients and communities.” Spectrum Health

The new restrictions also force high schools and colleges to shift to remote learning.

A state list updated Monday shows 250 outbreaks associated with schools — most of them at high schools, colleges or universities. Rockford Public Schools’ high school and freshman center continue to have the largest outbreak of K-12 school in the state, with 40 students and staff members infected.

Elsewhere in Kent County, there are 25 cases linked to Byron Center High School and 22 at East Kentwood High School. There are also outbreaks of fewer than 20 cases at the following high schools:

Cedar Springs High School

Forest Hills Central High School

Forest Hills Northern High School

Grandville High School

Grand Rapids Christian High School

Kenowa Hills High School

Lowell High School

South Christian High School

Sparta High School

Wyoming High School

More than 1,880 cases have been associated with Michigan State University, centered around off-campus housing, and more than 830 have been recorded at Western Michigan University. The University of Michigan has tracked nearly 1,000 cases in the last 28 days alone.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

