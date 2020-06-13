Court: Michigan Great Lakes tunnel deal constitutional

FILE – In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, June 11, 2020, that legislators did not violate the state constitution by allowing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. A three-judge panel affirmed a ruling last November by the Michigan Court of Claims, which upheld a law authorizing a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Canadian pipeline company Enbridge. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals says the Legislature did not violate the state constitution by approving a deal to drill an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes channel.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, a three-judge panel sided with a lower court that upheld the plan last November.

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder made the deal with pipeline company Enbridge to build the tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac. Lawmakers approved the agreement in 2018, shortly before Snyder left office.

Attorney General Dana Nessel contends the bill authorizing the deal was unconstitutional because its provisions went far beyond what its title specified. The courts disagreed.

Nessel’s spokeswoman says her office will appeal.