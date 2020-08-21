Court of Appeals sides with Whitmer on virus emergency orders

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declarations and orders to curb the coronavirus clearly fall within the scope of her legal powers, the Michigan appeals court ruled Friday, rejecting a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Legislature.

The 2-1 ruling upheld a lower judge’s decision but is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court. The appellate panel denied GOP lawmakers’ contention that a 1945 law only lets a governor indefinitely extend emergencies that are local, not statewide, in nature. A separate 1976 law requires the Legislature’s blessing to extend an emergency.

The Democratic governor’s ongoing state of emergency is the underpinning of her measures to close businesses, limit gathering sizes and restrict other activities to limit COVID-19.

“We conclude that a governor has the authority to declare a statewide emergency and to promulgate reasonable orders, rules and regulations during the pendency of the statewide emergency as deemed necessary by the governor, and which the governor can amend, modify, or rescind,” Judge Jane Market wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Kirsten Frank Kelly.

“Additionally, a declared statewide emergency only ends upon the governor’s declaration that the emergency no longer exists. That has yet to occur in the instant case.”

In a statement, Whitmer spokesperson Tiffany Brown praised the ruling, saying the court had “handed the governor a complete and decisive win in her efforts to protect the people of Michigan from this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic.”

“This decision recognizes that the Governor’s actions to save lives are lawful and her orders remain in place. As the Court concluded: ‘[T]he Governor’s declaration of a statement of emergency, her extensions of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related EOs clearly fell within the scope of the Governor’s authority under the EPGA.’ (p. 21). She will continue to do what she’s always done: take deliberate, measured actions to protect Michiganders from this unprecedented threat. This lawsuit is a dangerous and costly attempt to take away the governor’s power to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and save lives. We owe it to our frontline heroes who have been putting their lives on the line to pull together as a state and work as one team to stop the spread of this virus,” the statement continued.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, tweeted that the court “got it wrong” and said the governor should not have the power to extend such an emergency without the backing of the Legislature.

The Court of Appeals ruled today that as long as it’s the opinion of a sitting governor that there’s an emergency, they can take over complete, unilateral control of the state for as long as he or she decides. No checks on power. No separation of power. This is unconstitutional. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) August 21, 2020

He promised the case will be appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.