Court won’t back gun ban outside Michigan polling places

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has rejected an appeal from a state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places.
The court says voter intimidation already is illegal.
The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.
Judge Christopher Murray said the policy didn’t go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law.
Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll ask the Supreme Court to take the case.
