Court won’t back gun ban outside Michigan polling places

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, a judge blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day. Gun-rights groups said Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places. Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law. The judge agreed. Attorney General Dana Nessel pledged to appeal the judge’s decision with just days left until the election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has rejected an appeal from a state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places.

The court says voter intimidation already is illegal.

The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.

Judge Christopher Murray said the policy didn’t go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll ask the Supreme Court to take the case.

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Michigan’s Democratic governor and top elections official are defending the integrity of the election amid continued attacks from President Donald Trump. They say results may take longer in close contests due to a surge in absentee voting in the battleground state but every valid ballot will be counted. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

