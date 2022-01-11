LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospitals are reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients, surpassing the peak from nearly a month ago before already-high infection counts surged to new heights due to the more contagious omicron variant.

Roughly 4,900 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus Monday, including 4,580 adults with a positive test. The previous high for adults with a confirmed infection was 4,518 on Dec. 13, before a two-week decline and then an increase that started after Christmas. The state updated its isolation and quarantine guidance to reflect shorter guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.