Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve endured financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are resources available for Michigan homeowners.

The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) program has about 5 percent of funds still available, but funds are expected to run out before the end of the year. MIHAF was established under section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) program and is designed to keep Michigan residents in their homes by providing financial assistance to eliminate or reduce past due mortgage payments associated with homeownership, including property tax, condominium association dues, and/or housing utility payments.

“To date we have about $19 million left. So, this comes at a critical point in the program where we need to get the word out to most homeowners still experiencing you know, COVID delinquencies you know if they have a COVID related hardship if they’ve had an increase in expenses or decrease in income as a result of COVID they could be eligible to receive up to $25,000,” said MIHAF Project Manager Dawn Hengesbach.

To apply online for the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund, please visit mihaf.michigan.gov.