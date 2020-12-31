COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s Big House has been transformed into The Big Vaccine Clinic.

A few hundred University of Michigan medical professionals and students who work in health care settings received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Michigan Stadium, one of the nation’s largest sporting venues.

The on-campus stadium welcomed 100,000-plus maize-and-blue-clad fans on fall Saturdays before the pandemic.

The university says its employees and students will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose at the football stadium clinic.

Vaccines are administered by appointment only for those who fall into the vaccine priority group Phase 1A category.

