COVID prompts MSU to confine students to dorms

Spooked by what they describe as a “rapid increase in COVID-19 positivity rates” since welcoming students back to campus for the spring semester, Michigan State University is expecting students to remain in their dorms except for limited circumstances.

It’s part of a plan for what officials call “enhanced physical distancing”.

Students who live on campus are being told to remain in their rooms except for:

  • Picking up meals
  • Attending an in-person class
  • Conducting research or going to work
  • Testing for COVID
  • Getting medical care
  • Outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer”
  • Accessing secure internet

Students are not allowed to have visitors in their rooms, either.

The new rules take effect tonight at midnight and continue through February 13th.

