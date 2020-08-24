Crews remove junk from Michigan lake for restoration project

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Crews will remove chunks of junk from a Michigan lake that was used as a dump as part of a $3.1 million restoration project.

MLive reports Monday that sawmill debris was tossed into Muskegon Lake during the lumber era.

Foundry sand and concrete were later dumped in it, along with wood and toxic wastewater.

A West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission officials says the project also includes restoring the shoreline, wetlands and relocating a recreational path from the shore.

The commission began the project earlier this month.

Latest Stories