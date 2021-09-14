Cuke caper: Veggies poached from senior community garden

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Be on the lookout for the produce poachers. Hundreds of pounds of vegetables were stolen from a community garden in suburban Detroit.

The garden is outside the senior center in Macomb County’s Clinton Township. Assistant director Debbie Travis says video shows someone riding up on a bicycle at night, followed by many flashlights. Gardeners were puzzled when they returned to check the plants after the Labor Day weekend. Tomatoes and cucumbers were gone.

More than 1,000 pounds of vegetables were produced last year, with most of it going to food pantries. Travis says the garden is “like a senior playground.”

Latest stories