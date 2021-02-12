Customs officers find $60K hidden in baggage at airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have seized more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at a Detroit-area airport.

Customs and Border Protection says the cash was bundled Feb. 3 in envelopes and concealed in packaging in the baggage of a woman heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus. It was discovered during an inspection.

The woman told officers she only was carrying $1,000.

The agency says passengers transporting more than $10,000 in currency must report it to Customs and Border Protection officers when entering or leaving the United States.

