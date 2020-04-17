Damage from twister threatens to disrupt Ford supply line

FILE – This Feb. 15, 2018 photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — A South Carolina factory that makes a key transmission part for many of Ford’s most profitable vehicles was severely damaged by a tornado early Monday.

Ford disclosed in a regulatory filing that the BorgWarner factory in Seneca makes transfer cases for F-Series pickup trucks, Ford Explorer and Expedition SUVs, Transit vans and the Lincoln Aviator and Navigator SUVs.

Transfer cases shift power to a second drive shaft to run all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Ford says its equipment used to make the parts was not “materially damaged.”

It’s not clear if the plant can be restarted in time to provide parts when Ford restarts U.S. factories that have been closed due to coronavirus concerns.