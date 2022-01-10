GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address on Jan. 26.

Like last year, the speech will be held virtually in deference to the pandemic and Michigan’s current COVID-19 case surge. Usually, the governor delivers it in person to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature.

“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history,” Whitmer and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said in a joint Monday statement. “It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first.”

This will be Whitmer’s fourth State of the State address. You’ll be able to watch it streaming live on woodtv.com.