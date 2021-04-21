DEA in Negaunee for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas.At least 13 states have obtained a total of more than 10 million doses of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 patients despite warnings from doctors that more tests are needed before the medications that President Trump once fiercely promoted should be used to help people with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday 24th.

The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that “9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.”

Many of the drugs being misued came from the homes of friends and family.

To combat this the DEA invites families to search through their homes to find any old or unused medicine and take them to a nearby collection site.

Last year over 4,000 local law enforcement departments participated and there was 492.7 tons of medication collected.

Local sites include the Marquette, Chocolay, Negaunee, Forsyth Township, Ishpeming, and Michigan State Police Departments from 10am to 2pm.

You can return prescription drugs throughout the year at verified collection sites. Here is a link to where you can search for the authorized drug collection sites.