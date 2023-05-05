LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A new deadline has been set for municipalities across Michigan to register and receive funds from a multibillion-dollar Opioid settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy.

The original deadline of May 2 has been extended to May 9.

Michigan will receive more than $446 million over the next 13 years. Municipalities will be paid out a portion of that total.

According to the settlement terms, there are 278 eligible local units of government in Michigan, which are called subdivisions. This includes each of the state’s 83 counties.

Other municipalities are eligible if:

the municipality is currently litigating against the defendants; or

the municipality has a population of 10,000 people or more.

The Department has a full list of eligible subdivisions on its website.

Attorney General Nessel signed Michigan onto the proposed multibillion-dollar national settlements in December 2022.

At the time of the first extension, Nessel stated, “Opioids have had devastating effects on many Michigan communities. The companies that make and distribute them should bear some of the burden of combatting the damage these drugs have left in their wake.” She said, “Though the money will not bring back loved ones or ease the pain suffered by thousands of families, it will provide resources to help the impacted communities recover. There is still time to register for funds and I encourage every eligible municipality to do so.”

Eligible subdivisions that have not yet completed participation forms may email the Department for additional instructions. However, the deadline to participate and receive direct payments is May 9, 2023.