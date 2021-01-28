Dearborn to remove name of former mayor from ballroom

FILE – In this April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. Elected officials in the Detroit suburb are wiping away part of the community’s segregationist past by removing the name of its longest-serving mayor from a civic center ballroom. The action Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, by the Dearborn City Council is the latest move to separate the city from Orville Hubbard’s political legacy which included efforts to keep Black families from moving into the then-mostly white community. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Elected officials in a Detroit suburb are wiping away part of the community’s segregationist past by removing the name of its longest-serving mayor from a civic center ballroom.

The action Tuesday by the Dearborn City Council is the latest move to separate the city from Orville Hubbard’s political legacy, which included efforts to keep Black families from moving into the then-mostly white community.

Hubbard, who was white, was mayor from 1942 to 1977. He died in 1982.

In 2015, a statue of Hubbard was removed from outside Dearborn’s former city hall to a historical museum.

The statue also was removed last June from the museum grounds.