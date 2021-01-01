Delaware man in plot to kidnap governor seeks release

FILE – This file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists angry over her policies to prevent spread of the coronavirus. An indictment released Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, by U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge levied the charge against Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man charged with plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan is asking to be released from prison as he awaits court hearings.

The News Journal in Delaware reports federal prosecutors say in court filings that Barry G. Croft Jr., is a “violent extremist” and that releasing him would be “unreasonable.”

After Croft was arrested in October, he appeared in Delaware District Court and consented to his case being transferred to Michigan, where his co-defendants are charged.

Croft hasn’t been able to appear in Michigan court because of delays in prisoner transfers out of the Philadelphia federal prison where he is jailed.

