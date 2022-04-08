GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal jury will continue its deliberations Friday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the fifth full day of deliberations as it has not yet reached a verdict.

On Thursday the jury asked the judge to again see evidence related to the bombs the men were allegedly trying to build.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.









Daniel Harris’ father has been in court every day for the trial and said the long deliberations are giving him hope.

“Everyone I talk to says the longer it goes, the better it statistically is for you and your side, so we have some hope in that,” Rob Harris said.

Defense attorneys argue they were entrapped. Prosecutors argue they were predisposed to the kidnapping.

If convicted, the four men could face life in federal prison.

Deliberations will begin around 8:30 a.m.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.