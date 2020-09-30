Department of Justice awards over $5 million in grants to improve public safety and serve crime victims in Western District of Michigan Tribal Communities

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that, as

part of a national rollout, the Department of Justice awarded $5,174,318 in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth programs in tribal communities in the Western District of Michigan.

“American Indian and Alaska Native communities experience rates of violent crime and

domestic abuse that are among the highest in the nation,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“The awards announced today underscore the Department of Justice’s deep commitment to

improving public safety in tribal communities throughout the United States. This administration will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee that they have the resources they need to combat violence and bring criminals to justice.”

“The Department of Justice has a special responsibility when it comes to helping federally recognized Tribes keep their communities safe,” explained U.S. Attorney Birge. “These resources

underscore that commitment.”

A total of more than $103 million is being awarded to tribes across the country under the

Justice Department’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation. CTAS supports activities that

enhance law enforcement and tribal justice practices, expand victim services and sustain crime

prevention and intervention efforts. CTAS grants are administered by the Department’s Office of

Justice Programs ($41.5 million), Office on Violence Against Women ($39.1 million) and Office of

Community Oriented Policing Services ($22.5 million).



An additional $113 million is being awarded to 133 applicants nationwide under the Tribal

Victim Services Set-Aside Program. This program, managed by OJP’s Office for Victims of Crime,

is designed to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime and promote

other public safety initiatives.



“Public safety officials and victim service providers in Indian country face exceptional

challenges, but they bring to their work an extraordinary array of skills and resources that enable them to meet and overcome any obstacle,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud to help fulfill Attorney General Barr’s strong commitment – and the federal government’s long-standing responsibility – to our tribal partners in the matter of their citizens’ safety and wellbeing.”

In addition to the CTAS and Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside awards, the Office on Violence Against Women is making additional tribal awards of more than $31 million to support a wide range of efforts to address the crimes of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

“OVW’s funding supports Native American and Alaska Native communities as they work

across their communities to prevent and respond to gender-based violence,” said OVW Principal

Deputy Director Laura L. Rogers. “These awards represent the strong commitment that OVW has

made to help protect the most vulnerable members of tribal communities.”

Additional awards to support tribal public safety efforts are being made by OJP and the

COPS Office. These grants will provide community policing training and other training and

technical assistance. Awards will also address the needs of tribal youth, fund tribal reentry efforts, help tribes combat substance abuse and manage sex offenders, and support tribal research. In addition, funds support efforts in 17 tribal communities to address the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Ensuring our nation’s tribal communities have the resources they need is paramount for the

COPS Office and the Department of Justice,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “These awards

are a critical component to the overall public safety strategy for tribal law enforcement and the

COPS Office is honored to provide vital resources to hire more sworn officer positions, advance

tribal training and procure equipment needed to keep communities safe.”

The following tribes in the Western District of Michigan received funding: