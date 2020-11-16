Deputy, robbery suspect injured in exchange of gunfire

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a mid-Michigan sheriff’s deputy and a robbery suspect have been shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Police say officers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and state police investigating two robberies found a suspect vehicle at a gas station in Mount Pleasant late Sunday.

They say that as officers approached the gas station, “the suspect exited with a handgun and was shot multiple times.” The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

The deputy was wounded in the leg and treated and released at a hospital.

Latest Stories