Detroit attorney dies in crash with police vehicle

Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer has died after a crash with Detroit police early Monday.

Friends say the victim was Cliff Woodards, a longtime defense attorney in Detroit-area courts.

Police say Woodards was traveling south about 1 a.m. when his car was struck by a police vehicle traveling east with siren and lights activated.

Chief James Craig says the officers’ actions were “troubling.”

Lillian Diallo, vice president of the Wayne County Bar Association, says Woodards “could bring joy to a courtroom” with his colorful clothes and aggressive advocacy.

