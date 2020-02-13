Detroit cop gets 18 years in prison for aiding drug ring

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — A former police officer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for assisting a drug organization while working at the Detroit department.

Federal prosecutors said Chris Staton assisted dealers by running license plates, staging a traffic stop and providing other sensitive information.

Staton was sentenced for a conspiracy conviction. His attorney had requested a 10-year term.

Sanford Schulman argued that Staton’s culpability among others in the case was “near the very bottom.” Staton was a police officer for about 20 years.

