Detroit mayor: 5K residents a day could get vaccine in 2021

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he expects 5,000 residents a day will receive vaccines once they are made widely available.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, Duggan also discussed the logistics of vaccinating some 700,000 city residents. He says convention centers and parking areas near stadiums would play major roles.

Hospital workers, first-responders, those over 65 and other groups more at risk of coronavirus infection were expected to be first in line to receive vaccinations.

Duggan said he expected some vaccines to be available to the wider public early in 2021.

At 5,000 vaccinations a day, Duggan said it would still likely take three or four months to complete vaccinations once they start in Detroit.

