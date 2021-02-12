Detroit mayor to take part in Oval Office meeting with Biden

DETROIT (AP) — The White House says Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has been invited to take part in an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden.
The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan will be discussed at the bi-partisan meeting Friday of governors and mayors.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has told Detroit it will be reimbursed about $18 million to cover the city’s coronavirus-related costs including money spent on administering vaccines.
Duggan says Detroit has paid for staff and rented space at a downtown convention center where vaccines are being given to residents driving through the facility’s underground garage.
