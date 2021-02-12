Detroit mayor to take part in Oval Office meeting with Biden

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces plans for Fiat Chrysler to build a new assembly plant include $12 million in tax abatements over a dozen years and 200 acres of land during a news conference in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Duggan’s office said that the city will work with the state on other incentives for the automaker’s $1.6 billion investment to convert its Mack Avenue Engine Complex into a new facility. The city has 60 days to get the land, 170 acres of which is owned by the city, a power utility, a public water authority and a family of prominent wealthy businessmen. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The White House says Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has been invited to take part in an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan will be discussed at the bi-partisan meeting Friday of governors and mayors.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has told Detroit it will be reimbursed about $18 million to cover the city’s coronavirus-related costs including money spent on administering vaccines.

Duggan says Detroit has paid for staff and rented space at a downtown convention center where vaccines are being given to residents driving through the facility’s underground garage.