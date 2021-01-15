Detroit plans to resume demolitions with city bond funds

DETROIT (AP) — Work could start this spring on razing about 1,380 blighted houses and other properties in Detroit under the city’s new Demolition Department.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Friday that the first $30 million in demolition bid contracts have been awarded to seven companies based in Detroit and that at least 51% of the workers on the projects will be city residents.

The work will be paid through bond funds approved last year by city voters. Detroit has demolished about 19,000 vacant and abandoned houses since 2014, but most of that work was paid with federal funds.