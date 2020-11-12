Detroit to keep students home as virus cases surge in state

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. Before the coronavirus showed up, downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin. Now, with the coronavirus forcing many office workers to their homes in the suburbs, those who remain wonder if revitalization will ever return. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest school district will suspend in-person classes next week, joining other districts that have shifted to online-only classes as coronavirus cases rise significantly around the state.

Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says he can’t ignore a city infection rate that is climbing after reaching nearly 5% last week.

Vitti faced criticism from some teachers and activists for offering a face-to-face option for the roughly 50,000 students. But Vitti says families deserved choices.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s major health-care providers plan to speak publicly about the impact of rising coronavirus cases.

