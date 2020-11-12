Detroit to keep students home as virus cases surge in state

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest school district will suspend in-person classes next week, joining other districts that have shifted to online-only classes as coronavirus cases rise significantly around the state.
Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says he can’t ignore a city infection rate that is climbing after reaching nearly 5% last week.
Vitti faced criticism from some teachers and activists for offering a face-to-face option for the roughly 50,000 students. But Vitti says families deserved choices.
Meanwhile, Michigan’s major health-care providers plan to speak publicly about the impact of rising coronavirus cases.
